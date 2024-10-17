Donald Trump After Bret Baier Interview: Kamala’s ‘Inferior Cognitive Ability Must Be Tested at Once!’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s “inferior cognitive ability must be tested at once,” former President Donald Trump said following the Democrat nominee’s interview on Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier.

Trump congratulated Bret Baier for his interview with Harris, concluding that his opponent has a “massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME – So bad, in fact, that she is barely able to talk about any subject other than the man who had the best economy ever, the strongest border in history, and who just got the UNANIMOUS ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. Border Patrol, ME!”

Trump touted his endorsement from them, deeming it a “TREMENDOUS HONOR!!!”

“They said that Comrade Kamala did a terrible job, the absolute worst in memory, and can’t be allowed to do it again. She is also the WORST Vice President in history, but hopefully will soon be GONE,” he continued.

“Again, congratulations to Bret Baier on a tough but very fair interview, one that clearly showed how totally incompetent Kamala is,” he said, ultimately questioning Harris’s cognitive abilities and calling for testing.

“For the good of our Nation, her inferior Cognitive ability must be tested at once!” Trump exclaimed.

Indeed, the interview appeared to rattle Harris, who according to Baier, showed up to the interview late, barely giving them enough time to turn it around.

“We were supposed to start at 5:00 p.m. and we — this was the time they gave us,” he said following the interview.

“Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes. They came in and said maybe 20. So it was already getting whittled down. And then the Vice President showed up about 5:15. We were pushing the envelope to be able to turn it around,” he explained.

Baier revealed that several Harris staffers were “waving their hands like, ‘It’s gotta stop!’”

During the interview, Baier rattled Harris, asking about the devastating consequences of her open border policies.

“Do you regret the decision to terminate Remain in Mexico at the beginning of your administration?” Baier asked.

She did not directly answer the question. Baier also asked if she owes an apology to the families of victims of migrant crime.

“Those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred. So that is true,” Harris responded, ultimately not apologizing but simply stating she was “so sorry” for their loss.

Overall, the interview featured a relatively combative vice president who avoided directly answering questions. For example, Harris also avoided answering whether she had “any concerns” about President Biden’s mental fitness over their term.

“To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden,” Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) joked after the interview aired.