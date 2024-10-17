Quinnipiac Poll: Trump Holds Solid Lead in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is holding a solid lead in the swing state of Georgia, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday.

This survey showed Trump with support from a majority in the Peach State, garnering 52 percent to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 45 percent — a seven-point difference.

For greater perspective, Quinnipiac’s last survey released October 1 showed Trump with 50 percent support to Harris’s 44 percent support — a difference of six percentage points.

The month prior to that, just four percent separated the two, as Trump saw 49 percent to Harris’s 45 percent support.

In other words, the trends are clearly in Trump’s favor.

Further, the survey showed Trump leading among independents in the Peach State with 49 percent support to Harris’s 42 percent.

The survey also showed Trump leading Harris on key issues, such as the economy. Fifty-five percent of respondents in Georgia believe Trump would do a better job on the economy, compared to 43 percent who said Harris.

Trump also leads Harris on the issue of immigration in Georgia by a 16-point margin — 57 percent to the vice president’s 41 percent. Georgia voters also trust Trump more with preserving democracy (51 percent to Harris’s 46 percent), handling an emergency in the United States (53 percent to Harris’s 44 percent), and handling a crisis that puts the country at risk (54 percent to Harris’s 44 percent).

The survey was taken October 10-14, 2024, among 1,328 likely voters in Georgia. It has a +/- 2.7 percent margin of error.

It comes as voters in Georgia break early voting records in terms of turnout in the Peach State, casting over 300,000 ballots on Tuesday. That is more than double the previous record of 136,000 made in 2020, signaling great enthusiasm this election cycle.

Overall, the Trump campaign is feeling good about its prospects in Georgia.

“Since 2020 like 62 percent of the new net voter registrations came from counties that Trump won in 2020 according to the final tally,” James Blair, who is running the political operations for the Trump campaign, explained during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Again, absentee mail ballot requests are down 80 percent in Georgia — the difference of a little over a million ballots,” he added.

Official results show President Biden winning Georgia in 2020 by less than half of a percentage point.