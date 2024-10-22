Woman Served by Trump at McDonald’s Speaks Out: Don’t Let the U.S. Become ‘My Native Brazil’

A woman whom former President Donald Trump served at the drive-thru window of a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Sunday is speaking out, elaborating on her viral plea to Trump to keep the U.S. from becoming like her native country of Brazil.

Nayara Andrejczyk was one of the customers who went through the drive-thru that day and had a brief exchange with Trump, who was working as a fry cook and manning the window.

“And you know this is compliments of Trump, ok?” the former president said as he handed her bags of food.

“Yes, thank you!” she exclaimed before adding, “Mr. President. Please don’t let the United States become Brazil, my native Brazil.”

“Ah, we’ll keep it good,” Trump responded. “We’re going to make it better than ever, ok?”

WATCH — “Compliments of Trump!”: McDonald’s Customers Beam as Donald Trump Hands Them Food at Drive-Thru:

Margo Martin / Chris LaCivita / X

Andrejczyk later spoke to Fox News’s Martha MacCallum on The Story, elaborating on her plea.

“My parents were victims of Brazilian corruption, government corruption,” she said, explaining that her mother lost what she described as a “pretty successful business” nearly three decades ago, which is why her family moved the United States.

“I am very grateful for this country. I love this country,” she continued. “And I don’t want to see this country become the corrupt sewage that Brazil is at this moment, where politicians do whatever they want with no accountability to the people.”

She explained what it was like meeting Trump, and she said they did not know quite what to expect at this particular campaign event, although there was suspicion due to heightened security,

“He looked us in the eye. The way he communicated with us, the way he greeted my children in the back seat. It was incredible,” she said of Trump.

“My kids were [saying] I can’t believe I shook Donald Trump’s hand,” she continued. “I’m not going to wash my hands for the next couple of days. He was very genuine. He’s a genuine man.”

WATCH — Trump Gets a Tutorial on Making Fries by Seasoned McDonald’s Employee:

C-SPAN

The interaction caught the attention of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who congratulated the Brazilian American woman.

“Congratulations to this Brazilian,” Bolsonaro wrote on social media.

“THIS STURGGLE IS ALL OF OURS,” he added.

Trump’s day at McDonald’s came in reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim that she once worked at McDonald’s — a claim that McDonald’s says it has no record of.

“Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

“While we and our franchises don’t have records for all positions dating back to the 80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had,” it added.

WATCH — Trump McTrolls Kamala! I’ve Worked at McDonald’s “15 Minutes More Than Kamala”:

Trump War Room / X