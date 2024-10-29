House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday released internal Department of Homeland Security communications showing concerns about the Chinese Communist Party targeting Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, provided by a whistleblower.

The internal communications, sent the day Vice President Kamala Harris announced Walz as her running mate, showed that DHS officials were aware of the CCP targeting Walz — a state governor — as “someone who is perceived they can get to DC.”

Walt’s [sic] got the Vp. You all have no idea how this feeds into what prc has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC

Comer said he released the communications due to the DHS’s “lack of compliance” with his committee’s legal subpoena of any records related to Walz’s connections to the CCP as part of the committee’s investigation into those connections.

Comer said in a letter sent Tuesday to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing, on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Walz as her running mate, the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz.

Comer added that the message was “an example of communications within DHS’s possession” in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels, “and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they relate to Governor Walz.”

Comer said as part of the committee’s separate investigation into the CCP and its infiltration and influence campaign inside the U.S., it learned about the CCP’s efforts to influence “subnational government leaders, including state governors,” adding:

A whistleblower has provided further information to the Committee that indicates officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz.

Comer said in his letter to Mayorkas:

DHS’s unwillingness to cooperate with a Congressional subpoena seeking information on this subject of importance to the American people raises more questions. […] Federal agencies must be vigilant in identifying, countering, and deterring CCP elite capture. It appears to the Committee that DHS officials are specifically concerned about Governor Walz’s involvement with the PRC, but that DHS leadership is covering up such concerns by refusing to produce related documents and communications.

On Monday, DailyMail.com reported that Walz engaged in a sexual relationship with the daughter of a CCP official when he was teaching English there in 1989. At the time, he was a member of the U.S. military. If he held a security clearance at the time or any time after, he would have had to report that relationship as a foreign contact on the government form SF-86 in order to maintain or obtain one, according to security experts.

The National Guard has refused to say whether Walz ever had a security clearance, despite it not being classified information.

