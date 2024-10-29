Nolte: Trump and Republican Senate Challenger Lead in Wisconsin

The final Insider Advantage poll out of Wisconsin shows both Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate challenger Eric Hovde with a slim lead.

The pollster surveyed 800 likely voters on October 26-27 and found former President Trump leading sitting Vice President Kamala Harris 49 to 48 percent.

In the U.S. Senate Race, Hovde leads incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin by the exact same level of support and margin: 49 to 48 percent.

In the presidential race, this is yet another poll showing Trump with a tiny but stubborn lead in the Dairy State. In the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of state polls, Trump holds a half-point lead over Harris in Wisconsin. The last six polls out of that state have either been tied or Trump +1.

This slim but persistent Trump lead has been the case in six of the seven swing states for two weeks now. In the RCP average poll of state polls, Trump is +0.4 in Pennsylvania, +0.9 in North Carolina, +2.3 in Georgia, +0.7 in Nevada, +1.3 in Arizona, and down only -0.3 in Michigan.

On the U.S. Senate front, what had been considered a safe Democrat seat is now up for grabs. In the RCP average poll of state polls, Baldwin only leads by +0.7. She has been steadily losing ground for five weeks as Hovde has gained. Thanks to Montana and West Virginia, Republicans are almost certain to capture the U.S. Senate this cycle. Winning Wisconsin would merely be the icing on cake.

Republican U.S. Senate challengers are also closing in on Democrat incumbents in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Both are margin-of-error races now, all within a point, which means anything can happen next week.

With a race this close, it’s hard to tell from the non-stop flood of polls what’s happening and who’s truly winning. So, I say, look to the campaigns. Trump is having fun and preparing for rallies in states considered out of reach a month ago — Virginia, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. Meanwhile, Kamala is pulling advertising out of North Carolina and screaming Hitler!

As far as the left-wing media, they have been reduced to pretending to care about a joke about Puerto Rico told by a comedian three days ago. It’s just pathetic, and will be even more pathetic after Puerto Rico Senator Zoraida Buxo endorses Trump in Pennsylvania tonight — a major development that will not only rub egg in the left’s face but step on Kamala’s big Washington DC speech tonight.

I don’t know who will win, but I know Trump believes he’s winning and Kamala and her corporate media allies believe she’s losing.

