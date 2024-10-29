An investigation is shedding light on Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) and her reported meetings with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials.

In a report published Tuesday, the Daily Caller said Meng has had several meetings with “CCP officials and intel personnel alongside a civic association she was listed as belonging to for years, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered.”

The news comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former aide, Linda Sun, who is an alleged Chinese spy, was reported to have toured the White House in May, according to Breitbart News.

Sun was under federal investigation at the time, according to the New York Post. Her White House visit was purportedly facilitated by Sun’s former boss, identified as Meng:

The Daily Caller article continued:

The six-term congresswoman has publicly toasted CCP intel chiefs, awarded congressional commendations to Communist Party bosses and received numerous gifts during more than a dozen events welcoming Chinese government delegations to New York City since 2008, according to a DCNF review of hundreds of Chinese government, media and civic association reports.

The report said Meng went to the events with leaders of the Chinese civic group she joined in 2008 as its deputy chairwoman. The group was called the Henan Association of Eastern America (HAEA).

“After being elected to Congress in 2012, Meng continued to meet with Chinese officials and maintained an ‘honorary’ role in HAEA, raising concerns among China experts over her connections to CCP intelligence operations and an accused Chinese agent,” the article reads.

Her image was featured on the HAEA’s home page for quite some time until the site was deleted in September “following DCNF reports on her years-long involvement in the organization,” the report noted.

Meng has since denied she ever had an official position with the group, claiming she merely had an “honorary title” during her time with the organization.

In July, Meng stood behind President Joe Biden (D) when people were calling for him to step out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance, according to Breitbart News.

“Let’s focus on the work ahead and get ready to beat Trump and MAGA extremists in November by reelecting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said.

Harris later replaced Biden in the race for the White House. It is interesting to note that her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), reportedly had a “secret fling” with the daughter of a CCP official when he was in China, per Breitbart News.