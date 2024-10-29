The Trump campaign said that Vice President Kamala Harris lied, name-called, and clung to the past in her closing argument speech “to avoid admitting the truth” about her and President Joe Biden’s “terrible policies.”

After Harris trashed Trump in her highly partisan remarks, which were packed with insults and lies, at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, Trump Campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement.

“Kamala Harris is lying, name-calling, and clinging to the past to avoid admitting the truth — the migrant crime crisis, sky-high inflation, and raging world wars are the result of her terrible policies,” Leavitt said.

“Kamala’s first day in office was over 1,300 days ago, and she has spent the past four years working hand-in-hand with Joe Biden to destroy our country – but now, she is lying about her record because she has zero policy solutions to offer,” she added.

Leavitt concluded that Trump’s closing argument “is simple: Kamala broke it; he will fix it.”

Harris opted to open her speech with a vicious attack on Trump, who she has begun equating to a fascist and a “petty tyrant” in the home stretch of the campaign.

“This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power, ” Harris said after baselessly and falsely claiming Trump would use the military against American citizens if elected.

Hours earlier, Trump, who faced two assassination attempts in recent months, was highly critical of Harris and her nasty rhetoric, saying she is running a campaign of “absolute hate.”

“She’s running on a campaign of demoralization and really a campaign of destruction,” Trump said. “But really, perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate.”