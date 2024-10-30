Meghan McCain Rips Biden for ‘Garbage’ Smear — ‘Honestly Breaks My Heart’

Meghan McCain ripped President Joe Biden Tuesday night after his off-the-cuff comments calling Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

Biden’s comments came in the final week of a tense campaign in which Vice President Kamala Harris has slowly but steadily fallen in the polls – and overshadowed a rally in which she made her final appeal to voters.

The departing president in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino said “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” referencing Trump.

The comment met quick condemnation from Republicans and a mixture of horror and denial from Democrats.

McCain, who has praised Biden in the past, said his comments broke her heart.

“We are all collectively exhausted from this entire election cycle but Biden calling half the country garbage just really honestly breaks my heart this is where we’re at,” she tweeted Tuesday night.

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, has been one of Trump’s most ardent foes since his rise almost a decade ago.

Trump and the elder McCain butted heads often, with Trump opposing the American overseas military adventurism McCain was identified with by critics.

McCain notoriously killed Trump’s effort to reform the American healthcare system. The melodramatic McCain, who always loved the camera even if it did not love him back, kept his vote a mystery until the final moments of the Senate vote, giving a thumbs down on the floor to signify his opposition.

Meghan McCain has indicated she will not vote for Harris or Trump.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.