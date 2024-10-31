VIDEO: Biden Appears to Bite Several Babies for Halloween

President Joe Biden appears to be doing his best to steal the above-the-fold headlines from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden apparently bit two babies on Wednesday at a White House Halloween celebration, according to video footage, causing the media to divert its attention to his awkward impulses instead of staying on task.
Video:
Biden’s shocking behavior, reported by the establishment media elites as “playfully” munching on babies, raised concern among others.
Newsweek‘s Flynn Nicholls reported how Biden “greeted a line of children and parents and distributed candy in signature White House wrappers”:
Photographers and videographers captured moments of Biden bending down to interact with the children, including playfully biting the leg of a baby dressed as a turkey.
The president also put the toe of a child in an ice cream cone costume in his mouth and nibbled at a third baby wearing a blue dress.
Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, spent Wednesday campaigning in Wisconsin against Harris and underscoring Biden’s smear of Trump supporters as “garbage.”
“Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters,” Trump said Wednesday at a rally in Wisconsin. “He called them garbage. And they mean it.”
Trump arrived at the rally in a garbage truck wearing an orange garbage collector’s vest, a moment that nearly broke the internet once again.
“We gotta lock him up,” Biden said of Trump on October 22, before backtracking on his remarks. “Lock up him politically. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”
