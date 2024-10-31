VIDEO: Biden Appears to Bite Several Babies for Halloween

President Joe Biden appears to be doing his best to steal the above-the-fold headlines from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden apparently bit two babies on Wednesday at a White House Halloween celebration, according to video footage, causing the media to divert its attention to his awkward impulses instead of staying on task.

Video:

Biden’s shocking behavior, reported by the establishment media elites as “playfully” munching on babies, raised concern among others.

Newsweek‘s Flynn Nicholls reported how Biden “greeted a line of children and parents and distributed candy in signature White House wrappers”:

Photographers and videographers captured moments of Biden bending down to interact with the children, including playfully biting the leg of a baby dressed as a turkey. The president also put the toe of a child in an ice cream cone costume in his mouth and nibbled at a third baby wearing a blue dress.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, spent Wednesday campaigning in Wisconsin against Harris and underscoring Biden’s smear of Trump supporters as “garbage.”