Vice President Kamala Harris was seen door-knocking in a “cringe” and “awkward” video that surfaced on social media on the eve of the 2024 presidential election. Kamala Harris is “the least authentic candidate to ever run for President,” one social media user commented.

“ABSOLUTE CRINGE: Kamala door knocking,” Benny Report host Benny Johnson wrote, before asking, “Has she ever met another human being before in her life? This is painfully awkward.”

Johnson shared video footage of the moment, in which Harris can be seen approaching the front door to a house and ringing the doorbell.

Watch Below:

“So, how’s it going?” asks a woman who opens the door, to which Harris replies, “You know, it’s the day before the election, and I just wanted to come by and say, ‘I hope to earn your vote.'”

“Well, you’ve got my vote already because I’m going to be working the polls,” the woman responds, to which Harris replies, “You are? Oh, bless you. That’s great.”

Social media users took to the comment section to roast Harris for her “awkward” and “staged” door-knocking stunt.

“Kamala Harris the least authentic candidate to ever run for President,” one X user reacted.

“We need leaders who genuinely connect with people not ones who just go through the motions,” another commented.

“It’s all FAKE. We know it’s staged,” a third remarked.

“Everything about her is 100% planned,” another echoed.

Another X user sarcastically commented, “This wasn’t staged at all,” while another declared the moment “totally scripted!”

“You know the Secret Service has already vetted the house and people. So staged!” another proclaimed.

“Kamala didn’t win over a single voter with this photo-op,” another surmised.

Another X user said the door-knocking stunt featured the “Worst staging ever,” while another commented, “She keeps getting more cringe the longer this drags out.”

“She looks like she’s campaigning for city council, not the president of the US! Losing optics for sure!” another exclaimed.

“It’s like she’s auditioning for Awkward Encounters!” another declared, before asking, “Who stands that close to door after ringing?”

“I wouldn’t open the door,” another X user disclosed.

“She is antisocial,” another said of Harris, adding, “If you don’t like your people, you cannot lead them.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.