Megyn Kelly will speak directly to voters at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Monday and explain why she is voting for former President Donald Trump, she announced during The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday.

“Here we are: One day before the final voters head to the polls,” Kelly said as she opened her show, stating that there “has never been, and probably never will be a campaign quite like 2024.”

WATCH — Marco Rubio: “Kamala Harris Has a Bigger Problem Among Men than Donald Trump Does Among Women”:

“From one candidate surviving not one but two assassination attempts to another being forced out in what looked very much like a coup, and Democrats installing his replacement without a single voter in their party weighing in,” she said, encouraging listeners to “take a deep breath” because “this week is going to be one hell of a ride.”

Kelly then previewed something “big” happening tonight — Monday night — telling listeners that she is “going to do something that we’ve never done before.” She then revealed that she received an invitation to speak at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night, and she accepted it:

Over the weekend, we got an invitation that we never really expected to get, and that was from Team Trump to show up tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and for yours truly to make some remarks on the President’s behalf — or really, more accurately, just to explain why I’m voting for him.

“And I said, ‘Yes.’ So tonight, after the show, I’ll be headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where I will appear with Trump at his last Pennsylvania rally before the vote, and I will proudly explain to that audience and beyond why I think it’s absolutely essential that he win this election and that we not put Kamala Harris into the Oval Office as our president,” she said, previewing some of the points she plans to make, although she said none of those points will come to a surprise to her own audience who listens to the show.

Nevertheless, she laid out a few of her markers, pointing to the absolute corruption of the establishment media, who are in bed with the Harris campaign.

“Tonight, I’ll only be speaking for a short time. This is my show, so I have a longer time, and I really give a lot of thought to this. And I just thought what the media has done to Trump is so disgusting and dishonest and corrupt, they won’t come out and tell you that they’re Kamala Harris supporters, but they all are,” she said, blasting them for trying to “cloak themselves in this sanctimony of being objective journalists when we all know that they are as biased as they come.”

“They just won’t be honest about it. So this election, for the first time ever, I told the audience who I’m voting for. I’ve explained in bits and pieces why. Today, I’ll explain more fully. And tonight, I’ll say it to the people in Pennsylvania, the most, or at least, one of the most critical swing states of all,” Kelly said, adding that she hopes her message resonates, particularly, with women, as many of them are believing the lies fed to them by the corrupt media.

“And in particular, I hope women will listen to me — the women, young and old, who are reportedly registering in big numbers right now, especially on the Dem side, I believe, because a lot of them believe the lies they’re being told about abortion, the lies they’re being told about what Kamala Harris is going to do for you on abortion,” Kelly said.

“We went over this on our show on Friday. If you missed it, you should go back and listen, because it was more full-throated. I’ll touch on it just a bit today, so we’ll let you know how that goes,” she continued, stating during her opening that regardless of the election results Tuesday night, it “won’t be over” as both sides will fight tooth and nail.

“The Democrats, if Trump wins, will likely say he’s illegitimate. He’s an insurrectionist. He cannot be installed. They will push for faithless electors, and the Republicans will likely have legal challenges akin to what we saw in 2020, and we’ll see whether they have the fodder for it,” she predicted.

“Neither side, I predict, will go quietly into the night, unless it is an absolute blowout,” she continued, caveating that by noting that, even then, Democrats still may put up a fight.

Kelly’s appearance at Trump’s rally is significant, particularly given their contentious past stemming from coverage in presidential election in 2016. Kelly — formerly on Fox News and NBC — has continued to call out the left throughout this election cycle, praising Trump’s handling of lawfare used against him and predicting that Democrats “will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate.”

WATCH — Megyn Kelly: Trump’s Handling of Joe Biden’s DOJ Weaponized “Lawfare” Has Been “Brilliant”

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

Trump has a busy day on the campaign trail on Monday, holding a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Reading, Pennsylvania; and ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan.