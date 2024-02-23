Former President Donald Trump is “absolutely brilliant” in how he is handling the four indictments launched against him ahead of the 2024 presidential election, said Megyn Kelly, host of the The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I have no advice for him. He’s doing fine without me,” Kelly said at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, when asked what Trump needs to do to win in 2024.

“I mean, what he’s doing in the lawfare is absolutely brilliant,” she continued. “He’s handling it all the way he should.”

WATCH: Megyn Kelly, Kari Lake and Others on What Trump Needs to do to Win in 2024:

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

Kelly added that President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, which was extensively detailed in a recently released report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, could benefit Trump ahead of the election.

Joe Biden slips coming down the SHORT STAIRS. He was holding onto the railing for dear life. This comes only hours after left-wing rag Axios reported that his staffers are terrified he will fall again. pic.twitter.com/h74OLCatVY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

WATCH: GET IT TOGETHER, JOE! Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

C-SPAN

“Honestly, like the less we see of Trump and the more we see of Joe Biden stumbling, and slurring, and failing — I think that could work,” she concluded.

WATCH: Super Cut: Biden Squeezes, Grabs, Rubs & Sniffs:

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has been indicted four times — once in a county court in Manhattan, New York; once in federal court in Miami, Florida; once in federal court in Washington, DC; and once in a county court in Fulton County, Georgia.

Together, these indictments account for 91 counts thus far: 34 counts in New York, with a total maximum penalty of 136 years; 40 counts in Miami, up to 450 years; four counts in D.C., up to 55 years, or death; and 13 counts in Georgia, facing up to 76.5 years.