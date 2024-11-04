Nolte: Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) Pretends to Oppose Men in Women’s Sports on Election Eve

Democrat Sen. Bob Casey is in a squeaker reelection race in Pennsylvania, so he’s suddenly pretending he opposes allowing men to participate in women’s sports.

Here’s the relevant portion of Casey’s new Election Eve ad:

This is what Democrats always have to do to get elected: pretend to be conservatives.

For example, Kamala Harris is suddenly a gun-wielding border hawk promising to deport illegals on top of cutting taxes and supporting the police. And now Bob Casey, who is on record supporting men competing against girls in sporting events, is claiming that’s not true.

If leftist policies were popular, leftists would run on them.

If voters were smart, they would stop falling for this.

Anyway, here’s Bob Casey, in his own words from only last year, expressing his unambiguous support for men competing against girls in sporting events [emphasis mine throughout]:

The decision to transition is a profoundly significant and challenging one that young adults make after careful consideration. This is a conclusion that young adults reach after extensive consultation with their medical providers and loved ones, and with the knowledge of the tremendous social obstacles that unfortunately lie ahead. All young people should have the opportunity to enjoy recreational sports and have their personal dignity respected. In a world where transgender youth face a disproportionate risk of bullying, harassment, and violence, allowing transitioning youth to participate in athletics in their affirmed gender can provide enormous social and psychological benefits. Rather than stigmatizing vulnerable youth, I believe we can and should create inclusive and informed guidance that allows all students to flourish.

Oh, and here’s Bob Casey threatening schools with the loss of federal funding if they don’t allow men to use girls’ bathrooms:

In May, 2016, Senator Casey sent a letter to Secretary of Education John King asking the Department of Education (ED) to issue clear guidance on protections for transgender students in public primary and secondary schools, public colleges and universities, and private schools that accept student loans or federal funds. On May 13, 2016, ED and the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued joint guidance further clarifying that schools who practice discrimination on the basis of gender identity, including restricting bathroom access, risk losing federal funding.

What I can’t get over is women voting for these freaks. Regardless of how the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race shakes out on Tuesday, Casey will almost certainly win the women’s vote, which tells you how dumb left-wing women are. Can you imagine Donald Trump championing the right of men to use women’s bathrooms and enter their locker rooms? Can you imagine Trump looking to destroy Title IX by allowing men to compete with women and steal all their trophies, scholarships, records, and achievements?

But if a Democrat says it’s okay…

Talk about a cult.

