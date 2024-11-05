Never-Trumper and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lost his Senate race to Democrat Senate candidate and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The Associated Press reported that Alsobrooks won the Senate race against Hogan, noting his “popularity as a two-term governor made him one of the strongest competitors” for the Senate seat in the state.

Alsobrooks’s win will make her Maryland’s first black Senator, according to the Associated Press.

The race was called by the Associated Press at 9:32 p.m.

Hogan’s loss comes after he encouraged un-decided voters to vote in the presidential election, but admitted that he was withholding his vote and would not support either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Baltimore Banner.

“I’ve said all along that I would never vote for somebody I don’t believe in, and I think a lot of people respect that decision,” Hogan said.

Hogan has been critical of Trump on many occasions. In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation in September, Hogan stated that people were tired of Trump because of his “divisive rhetoric.”

Despite being endorsed by Trump, Hogan attempted to distance himself, stating that he “didn’t seek” Trump’s endorsement and had “no interest in it.”

In May, Hogan wrote in a post on X that Americans should “respect the verdict and the legal process” in Trump’s business records trial.

During an interview with CNN in August 2023, Hogan criticized the “six” Republican presidential candidates for raising their hands after they were “asked if they would support” Trump even if he ended up being convicted.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan spent roughly $9.46 million to order coronavirus tests from South Korea that turned out to be a failure and ended up not being used.