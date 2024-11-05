Rob Lowe Joins Nathan Hochman to Rally Against Soros-backed D.A. George Gascón

LOS ANGELES, California — Actor Rob Lowe joined former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, at a rally Monday at City Hall to urge voters to replace incumbent George Gascón.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported:

Nathan Hochman, who is running for Los Angeles County district attorney against incumbent George Gascón, called in “The West Wing” actor Rob Lowe to motivate voters to make a change. “I also don’t do political endorsements, only on television, only on ‘The West Wing,’ do I do that,” Lowe said next to Hochman at a rally at the Hall of Justice. “But there comes a time where the quality of life of a city that I have loved since I came here in 1976 demands me to get off the damn couch and come out here and offer my endorsement.”

Hochman, a former Republican who is now running as an independent, is far ahead of Gascón in the polls. A victory for him would send a signal to the country that even Democratic Los Angeles has had enough of far-left crime policy.

Gascón won in 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, using the endorsements of leading Democrats — such as then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — and millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros to oust (ironically) Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job.

Gascón immediately began implementing radical policies that are regarded by many Angelenos as having contributed to a crime wave in the city that is still ongoing.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.