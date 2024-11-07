Five Big Losers in Donald Trump’s Landslide Victory

President-Elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory will likely go down in the books as the greatest political comeback in American history.

With every win, there is a loser. The biggest loser of the presidential race was Vice President Kamala Harris. But her failed campaign, once propped up by Democrats and media allies, also left many others with egg on their faces.

Below are five big losers after Trump’s massive victory.

Media Elites

The credibility of the establishment media appears to have hit rock bottom after it tried to smear Trump as fascist and a threat to democracy.

In the final weeks before the election, the media tried to push several hoaxes. It claimed Trump called for guns to be pointed at Liz Cheney. But far from speaking about executing Cheney, Trump’s remarks were about the establishment’s willingness to send Americans to die in foreign wars.

It also pushed a Harris campaign narrative that accused Trump of wanting to “control” women’s bodies “whether they like it or not.” Trump’s full statement shows Trump said he would “protect” women from migrant crime and from foreign adversaries. Trump’s statement was not in the context of abortion.

The media also ran with an Atlantic story that cited “attendees” and “contemporaneous notes” of a meeting taken by “a participant,” that claimed Trump refused to pay for the funeral of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen in December 2020.

Americans already did not trust the media before the election. A Gallup poll in October found that Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” had plummeted to a record low.

Obamas

The Obamas’ massive effort to help the Harris campaign defeat Trump failed. The Obamas are the most esteemed members of the Democrat party after former President Barack Obama won in landslide victories in 2008 and 2012.

Barack Obama campaigned hard for Harris. He appeared to use every trick in the book to help Harris win, such as guilting black men for purportedly not wanting a woman president.

Former first lady Michelle Obama unexpectedly took to the campaign trail in the final weeks. During her rallies, she implied that people who don’t support Harris for president are sexist and racist. She also questioned if voters were “ready for this moment.”

Voters rejected the Obama’s scare tactics. Early voting data suggests Trump performed historically well with black and Hispanic voters.

Mark Cuban

Cuban, a never-Trumper, strongly backed Harris as a campaign surrogate. He appeared for weeks on high profile shows, trying to bridge the gap between business leaders and the Harris campaign. He claimed Harris was not an ideological politician and defended her refusal to answer policy questions.

In the last week of the campaign, Cuban delivered a large gaffe that galvanized Trump’s base. Cuban claimed on The View that Trump was never around “strong, intelligent women.” Conservative women immediately took to social media to condemn his remark. Trump slammed Cuban’s claim by stating “all strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement.”

Liz Cheney

Cheney, another Trump hater, made a Democrat alliance with the Harris campaign, and it backfired. Cheney campaigned heavily with Harris in suburbs of rust belt states. At each campaign stop, Cheney ripped Trump as a threat to democracy, a rhetoric that voters rejected on Election Day.

The failed alliance suggests Cheney might have actually helped Trump. The Democrat party is already asking questions about who is to blame for the failure.

“The thing that I’m really most curious about now is, where does the Democratic Party go?” Democrat Dan Turrentine, co-host of The Morning Meeting, said. “I think there’s going to be one side that’s going to say that the party did not, you know, Harris was howling around with Liz Cheney in the suburbs, talking to Haley Republicans and not talking to the progressive base, and the kind of RFK, Bernie Sanders, progressive part of the party, wound up in Trump’s camp.”

Joe Biden

Americans widely voted against four more years of President Joe Biden’s vice president. Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Voters soundly rejected the Biden administration’s unprecedented tactic of waging lawfare against Trump. Never before had a nominee of an American political party been indicted by an administration’s Justice Department.

In addition to his shunned agenda, Biden, who Democrats have praised for stepping aside for Harris, will likely be viewed as a failed president because his chosen successor did not prevent Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in American history. Biden endorsed Harris, campaigned for Harris, and conveyed all his campaign money to Harris.

“It’s been a historic presidency,” Biden said Thursday. “Much of the work we’ve done is already being felt by the American people…”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.