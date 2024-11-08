Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promises to get corruption out of government agencies and “Make America Healthy Again,” gearing up to do so in former President and President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration.

“Donald Trump has said that he would put you in charge of the public health agencies. What exactly does that look like?” an NBC reporter asked RFK Jr., as RFK Jr. shared his response on social media this week.

He explained that Trump has asked him to do three things, which he listed as follows:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic.

“I will get the corruption out of our government agencies and Make America Healthy Again,” RFK Jr. said in a follow up on Thursday.

“This is what I’ve been doing for 40 years,” he added, sharing a clip from his exclusive with NBC News, where he noted he has sued all of those agencies and has a PhD in corporate corruption.

“And once they’re not corrupt — once Americans are getting good science and allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to get a lot healthier,“ he added.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also made waves after previewing some of his plans, such as clearing out the FDA.

“There are entire departments, like the nutrition department at FDA, that are that have to go, that are not doing their job,” he said in an interview with NBC News the day after Trump’s decisive victory, providing a real world example.

“They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Fruit Loops [in] this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three?” he asked.

Speaking of RFK Jr.’s potential role in his administration, Trump told reporters on Tuesday, “Let me tell you, he’s a great guy, RFK.”

“He’s gonna do pretty much what he wants as far as I’m concerned. He wants health for women, for men, for children,” Trump said. “I happen to agree with a lot of the things he says.”