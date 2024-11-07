Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would clear out “entire departments” at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during an interview on Wednesday previewing his plans in the upcoming Trump administration.

“There are entire departments, like the nutrition department at FDA, that are that have to go, that are are not doing their job,” he said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday.

“They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Fruit Loops [in] this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three?” he said.

He said he would not eliminate agencies if it required congressional approval, but pledged to “get the corruption out of the agencies.”

“That’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies. I have a PhD in corporate corruption, and that’s what I do. And once they’re not corrupt, once Americans are getting good science, and are allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to get a lot of healthier,” he said.

He said President-Elect Donald Trump wants him to do three specific things.

“One, clean up the corruption of the agencies, particularly the conflicts of interest that have turned those agencies into captive agencies for the pharmaceutical industry and the other, the food industry, the other industries that they’re supposed to be regulating,” he said.

“Number two, to return those agencies to the gold standard, science, empirically-based, evidence based medicine that they were famous for when I was a kid,” he said.

“And number three, to make America to end the chronic disease epidemic. And President Trump has told me that he wants to see measurable, concrete results within two years in terms of a measurable diminishment and chronic disease among America’s kids.”

Kennedy Jr. said he and Trump have not decided yet what his official role is going to be, and that he has said he wanted to think about it.

Asked if he was confident he would have an “actual role” in the administration that would allow him to make those sorts of decisions,” he responded, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“President Trump is very committed to this issue, and he was committed to it before I came up onboard,” he said, revealing that Trump had actually called him back in 2016 wanting him to work with the administration, but it did not happen then for a variety of reasons.

He said he was not sure if he wanted to be nominated Secretary of Health and Human Servces.

“I may be more effective in the in the White House, health czar or something like that. But we don’t know. We haven’t. We haven’t decided. We’re meeting today on these issues,” he said.

He said he planned to spend the next three months putting together a team and already had a 30-day plan, a 60-day plan, and a 90-day plan that they wanted to “get done very quick.”

Come January 2025, he said, “I’m going to do things that clean up the corruption in the agency.”

He said he wanted to do “as little top down control as possible, and just get good information for the American people.”

“What I’m going to do is make sure that Americans have good information, good, the best gold standard science about their food and medicines, and then leave the choice to them,” he said.

He also said he would “not take any vaccine that is currently on the market.”

“If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information. So I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them,” he said.

He said regarding whether he would have blocked coronavirus vaccines, “I would have been honest with the American people.”

“I wouldn’t have directly blocked it. I would have made sure that we had the best science, and there was no effort to do that at that time,” he said.

He said despite the vaccines, the U.S. “had the worst record of any country in the world.”

“So we had 16% of the COVID deaths in the United States of America. We only had 4.2% of the globe’s population. So whatever we were doing in this country was the worst of every country,” he said.

On his pledge to ban fluoride in the U.S. water supply, he said he would “advise the water districts that are currently using it.”

“There is a lot of new science out there. In fact, there’s a federal judge decision by an Obama-appointed judge on October 4th of this year in which he’s going to send the EPA back to the drawing board,” he said.

“I think the faster that it goes out, the better. I’m not going to compel anybody to take it out, but I’m going to advise the water districts about their legal liability, their legal obligation to their service zones and to their constituents, and I’m going to, I’m going to give them good information about the science, and I think, or I will disappear,” he said.

He also said before he dropped out of the presidential race, Trump had said to him over a number of conversations, “Let’s unify our parties, because the landscapes on which we agree are much larger than those issues on which we disagree, and we’ll continue to disagree on those.”

“In ending the addiction to foreign wars, we both want to do that, ending the surveillance, the censorship, the media collusion and that censorship. We want to end that and then make Americans healthy. Those are three big issues, and for me, and we agree 100% on those issues, so let’s do it.” he said.

On whether he trusted Trump when former aides have turned on him, Kennedy said Trump has acknowledged that in 2016, he put the wrong people in place.

He said when he got to the White House, he was not prepared, and surrounded by corporate lobbyists and corporate CEOs who recommended he appoint people.

“And he said, ‘I appointed a lot of bad people.’ And in fact, there was probably a higher turnover on his cabinet in the first year or two years than any other cabinet in history, because he was realizing he appointed a lot of bad people. He said, ‘This time, I’m concerned about my legacy. I only have four years. I want to leave America better, and the key to that for me is to ending the chronic disease epidemic, and I want you to do it.’

“So that is, that wa s [an]offer I couldn’t refuse,” he said.

Asked about the role he played in Trump’s victory, he said, “The victory belongs to him, not to me.”

