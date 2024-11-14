Former President and President-elect Donald Trump made inroads across several demographics, including young voters, and some are revealing why they opted to cast their ballot for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Many young men and women ditched the Democrat Party, ultimately supporting Trump’s America First agenda. There has been much speculation on what, specifically, drew younger voters to the Trump-Vance ticket this time around — from Trump choosing Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), a millennial, as his running mate to the campaign’s embrace of alternative media, attracting younger audiences with appearances on popular podcasts such as Theo Von’s and of course, Joe Rogan’s.

Several young voters spoke to the New York Times, revealing why they decided to take the leap for Trump.

One 23-year-old Virginia woman was apparently stunned by her own decision, telling the Times, “I can’t believe it, but I did end up voting for Donald Trump.” According to the outlet, her reasons included Trump choosing Vance, Trump’s position as a “strong” leader, as well as opposition to the “assumptions” Democrats make based on gender.

“I voted for Donald Trump. Like Abigail, I was really impressed with JD Vance, especially during the V.P. debate,” another participant — a 21 year old named George from Georgia, said.

The Times revealed that others were turned off by the Biden-Harris handling of the war in Gaza, and they, too, enjoyed Trump’s appearances on alternative media.

But, perhaps most stunningly for the establishment media, the Times revealed that “no issue animated the group more than immigration,” even if they do not personally agree with mass deportations.

One 25-year-old woman named McLane, 25, said she “shocked” herself and voted for Trump. She, like the others, pointed to Trump choosing JD Vance.

“I was so impressed by JD Vance, the way he carried himself and how normal he appeared,” she said, also citing the left’s war on women and pointing to an ad from the Trump campaign that stuck with her.

“I think I became radicalized on the men and women’s sports issue. The ad that said, ‘Kamala represents they/them. Trump represents you,’ that was so compelling,” she said, adding, “While Trump is deranged, he represented normalcy somehow to me.”

WATCH the ad below:

Another young voter, a 22 year old named Jack of New York, said Trump’s interview with Rogan was “huge” for him.

“Trump enthusiastically said yes to a three-hour, open, honest conversation with Joe Rogan, who was a former Bernie bro,” he remarked. “ I think it’s very telling about which candidate is authentic and which candidate is not.”

The Trump voter named Abigail also noted that the media had become “so corrupted in their cause against Trump,” expressing disgust with the media’s lies.

One Virginia woman named Lillian, 27, said the “nail in the coffin” for her was President Biden calling Trump supporters garbage “and then the White House moved to change the record officially.”

RELATED — Trump on Biden Calling His Supporters Garbage: Worse than Hillary Calling Americans Deplorables

“That really bothered me,” she said. “That made me really want to rally against them.”

While many of the young voters admitted they did not love either candidate, many of them were motivated to vote for Trump due to the media’s lies, covering up for Harris, whom one of them described as “one of the biggest phonies in politics right now.”

Further, one of the Trump voters said she was also sick of the left’s lies on abortion, putting it this way:

When I had my son almost a year ago, I had a hemorrhage. And I live in a state with an abortion ban. And I was still able to receive lifesaving care. I had a visceral reaction to people saying I wouldn’t have received care, because it’s a lie. If they’re preying on people’s ignorance and, quite frankly, their stupidity and their fear, I want nothing to do with it.

When asked to describe the 2024 Election, some of the phrases that came to mind for these young voters were telling — from “Democrats still haven’t learned to not be crazy,” “Make America normal again,” and “Democracy in America wins.”

On other words, the left’s corruption, lies, and lunacy pushed them to Trump for hope of normalcy.