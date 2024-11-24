Poll: Majority of Voters Approve of Trump’s Handling of Transition

A majority of voters revealed that they approve of the way that President-elect Donald Trump is handling his presidential transition, according to a recent poll.

In a CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted between November 19-22, of 2,232 American adults, 59 percent of respondents expressed approval at the way Trump is “handling his presidential transition,” while 41 percent disapproved.

The poll also found 44 percent of respondents expressed that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) being picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state was a “good choice,” while 75 percent of Trump voters said it was a good choice. Twenty-five percent of respondents expressed that it was “not” a good choice, while five percent of Trump voters said it was not a good choice.

Thirty-one percent of respondents expressed that they had not heard enough, while 19 percent of Trump voters said they had not heard enough.

When asked about how they felt about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being selected to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 47 percent of respondents said it was a “good choice,” while 80 percent of Trump voters said it was a good choice. Thirty-four percent of respondents labeled it as “not” a good choice, while eight percent of Trump voters disapproved of the choice.

Nineteen percent of respondents expressed that they had not heard enough, while 12 percent of Trump voters said they had not heard enough.

When asked about Fox News host Pete Hegseth being selected to serve as the secretary of defense, 33 percent of respondents expressed that it was a good choice, while 64 percent of Trump voters viewed it as a good choice. Twenty-eight percent of respondents expressed that it was not a good choice, while five percent of Trump voters expressed that it was not a good choice.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents expressed that they had not heard enough, while 31 percent of Trump voters said they had not heard enough.

Seventy-one percent of Trump voters expressed that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) being selected to serve as the director of national intelligence was a good choice, while 36 percent of total respondents said it was a good choice.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents expressed that Gabbard being selected for the position was not a good choice, while five percent of Trump voters said it was not a good choice. Thirty-six percent of respondents expressed that they had not heard enough, while 24 percent of Trump voters said they had not heard enough.

The poll comes as Trump has received criticism from Democrats and the news media over some of his cabinet picks such as former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who Trump initially picked to serve as attorney general.

Trump recently nominated Pam Bondi to serve as attorney general after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, expressing that he believed the ethics probe into allegations of sexual misconduct had become a “distraction” for the Trump-Vance transition team.