The Democrat mayor of Frederick, Maryland, has pledged taxpayer funds for migrants to fight deportation during President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Mayor Michael O’Connor pledged to use funds from his budget for the “Legal Advocacy Fund” should Trump’s plan for mass deportations come to his city.

“Ensuring they have the legal support they need to stand strong and remain in this community they have chosen to call home,” O’Connor said.

The mayor said the money will be allocated to “organizations already providing similar legal services, helping them expand the number of people they’re able to support,” per Fox Baltimore. In response to criticisms of his proposal, the mayor’s office said the funds “could support any resident in our community.”

“This fund will provide resources to community partners for Frederick residents who may be harmed by policies from the new administration, ensuring they have the legal support they need to stand strong and remain in this community they have chosen to call home,” the mayor’s office said.

“This could support any resident in our community, and while we will never get everyone to agree on everything, working to support residents who may be fearful through trusted community partners is worth advocating for,” the office added.

Residents of Frederick were mixed in their support.

“I believe a lot of immigrant people also contribute to the country,” Frederick resident Rita Darko told Fox Baltimore, admitting she felt “torn” about taxpayer dollars being used to help migrant legal battles.

Frederick resident Rachel Pett was more blunt. “I don’t like the idea. I’d rather our taxpayer money go towards American citizens,” she said.

Ryan Head, another Frederick resident, said, “You break the law, it’s just what happens. Nobody helped me pay for my attorney fees when I break the law. So, why should we be paying for theirs out of taxpayer money?”

Democrat mayors in the United States have already pledged to oppose Trump’s deportation plan in one way or another.

“More than us having [Denver Police Department] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” said Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”

After severe blowback from Republicans, including Trump’s incoming border chief, the mayor walked back his comments, clarifying that the city of Denver would only not aid in the enforcement of federal law while encouraging his constituents to protest.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.