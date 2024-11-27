Nolte: Biden’s Approval Hits All-Time Low While Trump’s Hits All-Time High

Unless something changes over the next 50-or-so days, Joe Biden will skulk out of the White House with a personal-record low job approval rating and Donald Trump will enter office with a record high.

“The first post-election … poll finds President-elect Donald Trump’s favorability rating at 54%, a six-point increase from his pre-election favorability of 48%,” pollster Emerson College reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, “Biden has a 36% job approval rating, a four-year low for the president in Emerson polls, while his disapproval rating remains steady at 52%.”

Yes, despite four years of covering up Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline, despite four years of lying to the American public about the economy being in great shape, the border being secure, and the adults being in charge, the regime media not only failed to elect Kamala Harris, but they also failed to boost Biden’s approval ratings as he is sent out to pasture.

WATCH — “This Is by Design”: Trump’s Border Czar “Pissed Off” by Biden’s Open Border:

And then there’s this…

Despite nearly a decade of relentless media attacks, smears, phony criminal indictments, phony guilty verdicts, an FBI raid on his house, two rigged impeachments, and non-stop smears as a RussianTraitorThreatToDemocracyHitlerFascistAuthoritarian, Trump’s 54 percent favorability rating means the president-elect will enter office with what was denied him in 2016 — the normal and customary honeymoon period every president has been granted since George Washington. This means the people are with Trump and want him to get a chance to implement the issues he campaigned on, and nothing the regime media, Deep State, or Democrats say will change that.

Emerson also looked ahead to 2028 and found that Harris leads the presidential pack by a fairly wide margin. A plurality of 37 percent would like to see her run again. Only seven percent chose second-place California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Actually, “undecided” came in second with 35 percent.

On the Republican side, Vice President-elect JD Vance leads the 2028 presidential pack with 30 percent support. Second place is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at five percent. A majority of 51 percent of Republicans are undecided.

WATCH — Kamala Harris Gives Her Supporters a Pep Talk about “Power” After Losing to Trump:

Thus far, four of Trump’s cabinet picks enjoy a plurality of support. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State is supported by 45 percent of those polled and opposed by only 32 percent.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Director of Health and Human Services enjoys 47 percent support. Only 40 percent oppose his nomination.

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence is supported by 40 percent, while only 33 percent oppose.

Finally, Dr. Mehmet Oz as the head of Medicare and Medicaid wins 41 percent support and 37 percent opposition.

The people are with Trump right now, and I have no doubt that faith will pay off in the short and long term.

FREE-FREE-FREE for the holidays: an autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s first and last novel, BORROWED TIME, between now and December 20. After you’ve made the purchase, email your request to JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with an address and any personalization requests. For example, something like; “To Rachel Levine: The sexiest man alive.”

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.