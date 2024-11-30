Likely voters believe President-elect Donald Trump should choose Cabinet members “he knows he can trust” rather than those with D.C. experience, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey.

Across the board, most, 71 percent, believe the president’s Cabinet choices are “very important” — a belief shared by 70 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Republicans, and 65 percent of independents.

The survey then asked respondents which idea is closer to their belief: either “The president should choose Cabinet officers he knows he can trust” or “The president should choose Cabinet officers with experience in Washington, D.C.”

Across the board, a majority of likely voters, 55 percent, prioritize trust over D.C. experience. Another 39 percent said the president should choose Cabinet members based on experience, and seven percent remain unsure.

Republicans and independents are far more likely to prioritize trust over experience, as 82 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents said the president should choose Cabinet members he knows he can trust. Only 31 percent of Democrats agreed. A majority of Democrats, 61 percent, said the president should choose Cabinet members with D.C. experience.

Across the board, 55 percent also believe that the Senate should approve Trump’s choices for Cabinet positions. Those include Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for secretary of state, Pam Bondi for attorney general, Gov. Kristi Noem as head of Homeland Security, Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, Gov. Doug Burgum as interior secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, and many more.

The survey was taken November 20-21, 2024, among 1,266 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said that Trump chose members of his Cabinet quickly because he knows “he has to hit the ground running” on day one.

“Trump was given a mandate … by the American people, and I trust President Trump and I trust his decision-making ability. And what he has put together and his Cabinet are people that can get the job done and get the America First agenda pushed through immediately,” Hunt said.

“I think that was a lesson that he learned from his last presidency. He doesn’t have time to waste. He doesn’t have time to wait and figure out what the swamp wants to do. This is the man that is on a mission, and he knows that we have to get these confirmations through, get them done, get them picked early, and then get on with the business of saving our country,” the congressman added. “And that’s why this was done so rapidly and so quickly.”