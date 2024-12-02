Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should “sit out” criticizing President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, disgraced Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed Monday.

Swalwell, who is accused of sleeping with a Chinese spy, tried to defend Joe Biden’s pardon by pointing to the weaponization of Biden’s Justice Department against Trump.

“If you defended the 34x felon, who committed sexual assault, stole national security documents, and tried running a coup on his country…you can sit out the Hunter Biden pardon discussion,” he posted on X:

Most of the cases and charges against Trump have been dropped after his victory in November, underscoring the political nature of the prosecutions.

Swalwell’s defense of Biden’s pardon of his son, moreover, does not square with some other members of his party.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (now senator-elect) claimed in 2018 that a president pardoning his son could be an effort to obstruct justice. Schiff’s comments at the time were directed at Trump and his family.

“The Congress ought to know whether the President is using the pardon power to obstruct justice,” he said. “The American people have a right to know.”

