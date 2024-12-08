Biden’s HHS Celebrates ‘Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day’

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) celebrated yet another LGBTQ+ holiday on Sunday, paying homage to “Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day” in a post to X.

“Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!” the HHS post reads.

The post was met with many comments slamming the Biden administration’s priorities and looking forward to the coming Trump administration in January.

“At this point, I’m just confused. I have no idea what they even mean,” Elon Musk responded.

“Glad this type of bullshit will end on Jan 20! Can’t come soon enough,” Senator-elect Jim Banks (R-IN) remarked.

“Sanity is returning to HHS in 43 days,” said Stephen Miller, who will serve as senior staff in the Trump administration.

“I cannot wait for this degenerate embarrassment of an administration to end,” conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said.

“Switch this to ‘Lower Healthcare Costs Day’ & we’d be making progress,” Vivek Ramaswamy said.

There are at least 28 LGBTQ+ holidays (besides the whole month of June for “Pride month”), several of which the Biden administration has acknowledged — including posting about “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter.

The Biden administration has also openly advocated for child sex changes, and hosted “Pride” celebrations at the White House, including a topless transgender activist and drag queens.

Many officials within the Biden administration identify as LGBTQ+, including HHS secretary Rachel Levine, a man who pretends to be a woman, and Sam Brinton, an “openly genderfluid” former Department of Energy official accused of stealing women’s luggage.

