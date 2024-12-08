PHOTO: Ex-Obama Staffers Selling ‘Antifa’ Baby Onesies Online

Three former Obama staffers are selling “ANTIFA” outfits for babies in an online store.

The leftist political media group known as Crooked Media, which the former Democrat president’s ex-staffers, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, who are also called the “Obama Bros,” co-founded in 2017, is selling the items and others, Fox News reported Thursday:

The “ANTIFA” baby onesies sell for $18.00 on the Crooked Store website. Click here to see the merchandise.

“Conservatives already think we’re churning out mini Antifa warriors, so maybe we should start,” the description reads.

The three men also co-host the popular “Pod Save America” political podcast. The Fox report continued:

“ANTIFA” is a common term used to refer to far-left “anti-fascists” who were at the forefront of the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020. Many of those protests devolved into violent riots, even resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and billions of dollars in property damage because of the unrest. Following that summer, ANTIFA continued to deploy violent tactics. A spokesperson for Crooked Media told Fox News Digital that the clothes it has listed on its website “are not a joke,” but also quipped that “all toddlers are antifa until their souls are broken by capitalism.”

The online store also offers onesies with the words “BIRTH CONTROL” and “WOKE MOB” printed on the front.

In his opinion piece for Fox regarding the leftist merchandise, Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University Jonathan Turley wrote:

With tensions rising after the election, the embrace of organizations like Antifa will only fuel calls for violent action. Liberal figures like ex-Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz have even conveyed support for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. It is not the time to go full naughty list to celebrate a group that regularly beats reporters and others with opposing viewpoints. While this may appeal to your own special smash-mouth Santa, tis not the season for political violence.

In 2019, the Heritage Foundation called Antifa a “far-left revolutionary movement” that had organized mass violence in major cities across the United States.

Click here to read more articles about Antifa.