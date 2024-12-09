Nolte: Watch Joe and Jill Biden Snub Kamala as They Enter Kennedy Center

Joe and Jill Biden not only refused to acknowledge Kamala Harris as they entered the Kennedy Center to a standing ovation, they refused to even look at her or her husband, Doug “The Nanny Buster” Emhoff.

This video is really something:

Kamala and her husband stand, turn, heartily applaud, and then look directly at Joe and Jill waiting for a smile, a wave, maybe even a pat on the shoulder. Instead, President and Mrs. Lame Duck make an obvious point to avoid eye contact and look the other way. Jill hilariously does a 90-degree turn so quickly you’d think Kamala had leprosy.

There is just no question Jill intended for the world to see that epic snub.

Then for nearly a minute, Joe and Jill acknowledge all kinds of people in the room, but never once acknowledge or even look at Kamala and Doug. At one point, Joe looks right through Kamala and Doug to wave at someone behind them. Doug nods hoping Joe will nod back. Joe responds by throwing more shade than Rosie O’Donnell after a pie bender.

Then the applause ends and things become even more awkward — so cold, so frosty, so delicious, I think I found a new screensaver.

Best of all, this epic and very public snub came on Sunday, just hours after this happened at the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris where Jill and Donald Trump appeared quite chummy:

Jill gets it. Joe and Trump played the game like it’s supposed to be played — gloves off and out in the open. Kamala connived, schemed, plotted. That’s a very different thing.

As much as I dislike Joe and Jill Biden, you can’t blame them. Joe won the 2024 Democrat presidential primary fair and square, and then his own vice president — an ungrateful DEI hire he elevated into history with zero qualifications even after she called him racist — stabbed him in the back during a mercenary coup.

On top of that, she lost the race.

Imagine you’re Joe Biden right now. Walk a mile or so in his orthopedic shoes. Biden saw his legacy as the man who stopped Donald Trump. And now Biden’s arch-enemy has not only been reelected, but thanks to Harris and Nancy Pelosi and all the other people he sees as backstabbers, Trump is waltzing into the White House more powerful, more respected, and with a mandate to undo everything Biden believed he had accomplished.

Of course, Joe blames Pelosi and Harris for Trump’s triumph, for the fact that Biden will be remembered as a failed president and Trump is already a historical figure who defines an entire American era. Why wouldn’t he? In Joe’s mind, he had the best shot at beating Trump, and — in his aged mind — Kamala’s crushing loss proves that.

Kamala shot at the king … and missed.

All that remains are the glorious blue-on-blue recriminations.

