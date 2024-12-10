Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s illegitimate child, Navy Joan, has supported President Joe Biden pardoning his son, stating that what the president did “is what the love of any parent would do.”

In a statement issued to the Daily Mail through Roberts’ publisher Skyhorse, Roberts admitted that while she does not know “what it’s like to be president,” as a mother, there is “nothing” she wouldn’t do for her daughter. Roberts added that she would like to see the president “take the steps to become a grandparent” to her daughter and extend some of that love to her.

The statement from Roberts comes after President Joe Biden issued a press release revealing that he had “signed a pardon” for Hunter and was issuing a “full and unconditional pardon” of his son covering “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

“I think what Joe did is what the love of any parent would do and not everybody will understand that,” Roberts said in her statement.

Roberts — who previously revealed that the president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, have yet to meet their granddaughter — added that she feels that Hunter had been “targeted because of who his dad is.”

“Many people have done what he’s done and have never gotten in trouble,” Roberts added. “But because his dad is president, he’s being held to a different set of circumstances.”

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong previously reported, in June 2023, Roberts and Hunter Biden settled their dispute regarding child support. As part of the settlement, the younger Biden agreed to pay $5,000 monthly in child support payments.

The settlement came after Hunter Biden had previously denied that he was Navy Joan’s father. A paternity test conducted in 2019 later proved that he is the father.