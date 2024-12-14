Several children corrected First Lady Jill Biden on Friday during the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, causing an eruption of comments online.

Fox News reported that during the event at the White House, Biden waved to those gathered and then greeted them with “Happy holidays!”

However, one child shouted back, “Happy Christmas!” to which the First Lady said, “Happy Christmas! Yes!”:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the exchange, one person writing, “Trigger the left[.] Merry Christmas! Christ Is King!”

“LMAO the kids are smarter,” another user said, while someone else commented, “Even the children are anti woke now. It’s called winning the culture war at the highest level.”

In her remarks at the gathering, Biden said, “If you only remember one thing for the holidays, after all the wrapping paper is cleaned up, let it be this: You are loved. There are so many people who care about you, from your family and your friends, from your teachers and your classmates, to the president and me.”

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays,” she concluded.

In December 2023, Biden’s holiday video featuring a dance troupe garnered much criticism, Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” Jill Biden wrote in the caption:

“How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas. Melania’s was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous,” one user replied to the clip.

In December 2022, President Joe Biden (D) left out the names “Jesus” and “Christ” during his Christmas address at the White House, according to Breitbart News.

“We look to the sky to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest guiding us to the birth of a child, a child that Christians believe to be the Son of God,” he said.