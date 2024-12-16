The overwhelming majority of Americans support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reforms to the food industry and public health, a new poll reveals.

The issues raised by Kennedy, whom President-elect Donald Trump has chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the next administration, have widespread support among most Americans — including most Republicans and Democrats — according to the latest YouGov poll.

Specifically, almost 8 in 10 American adults said they support requiring nutrition education in federally funded medical schools, while 74 percent support banning certain additives, including dyes, from the nation’s food supply.

Banning food additives has widespread support across the political spectrum, the poll finds, with 74 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of Republicans supporting such a plan.

Likewise, 66 percent of Americans — including 71 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Republicans — want the federal government to increase restrictions on the use of pesticides in agricultural products.

Banning processed foods in public school lunches is also supported by a majority of Republicans, 66 percent, and Democrats, 68 percent.

On some other public health issues raised by Kennedy, Republicans and Democrats are more split like whether the drug Ozempic ought to be restricted for weight loss. Whereas only 43 percent of Democrats support restricting the drug, 52 percent of Republicans support restrictions.

Republicans and Democrats are most divided, the poll finds, over the issue of fluoride in the nation’s drinking water. Kennedy has said he wants to rid drinking water of fluoride. Removal of fluoride is backed by 56 percent of Republicans but only 32 percent of Democrats.

In August of this year, while endorsing Trump for president, Kennedy laid out a vision for the government’s regulating bodies where none are controlled “by giant for-profit corporations” that have allowed the U.S. food supply, medicines, and environment to be compromised by toxic chemicals and additives, leading to a rising chronic illness epidemic.

“Two-thirds of American adults and children suffer from chronic health issues,” Kennedy said. “Fifty years ago, that number was less than one percent. We’ve gone from one percent to 66 percent.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.