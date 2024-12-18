A district attorney in California might be forced into referred to an alleged rapist by their preferred pronouns during prosecution.

During a hearing this past July, a judge determined district attorney Eric DuTemple had presented enough evidence to prosecute 51-year-old Tremaine Carroll, a man who identifies as a woman, for two felony counts of forcible rape and one count of dissuading a witness while incarcerated at a California women’s prison.

The ruling came with a unexpected curveball, per Women’s Liberation Front (WOLF):

During the hearing, Mr. Carroll asked his attorney to require the prosecutor to refer to him by his “preferred pronouns” of she/her. DA DuTemple objected and was told he could file a brief, and the judge would consider his arguments in a later hearing.