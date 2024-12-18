A district attorney in California might be forced into referred to an alleged rapist by their preferred pronouns during prosecution.
During a hearing this past July, a judge determined district attorney Eric DuTemple had presented enough evidence to prosecute 51-year-old Tremaine Carroll, a man who identifies as a woman, for two felony counts of forcible rape and one count of dissuading a witness while incarcerated at a California women’s prison.
The ruling came with a unexpected curveball, per Women’s Liberation Front (WOLF):
During the hearing, Mr. Carroll asked his attorney to require the prosecutor to refer to him by his “preferred pronouns” of she/her. DA DuTemple objected and was told he could file a brief, and the judge would consider his arguments in a later hearing.
Yesterday, the judge made a final decision: DuTemple has to refer to the alleged male rapist as a “she/her” during the trial.
The ruling stems in part from California law SB 132,which requires the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “to, during initial intake and classification, and in a private setting, ask each individual entering into the custody of the department to specify the individual’s gender identity whether the individual identifies as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex, and their gender pronoun and honorific.”
“The bill would prohibit staff, contractors, and volunteers of the department from failing to consistently use the gender pronoun and honorific an individual has specified in verbal and written communications with or regarding that individual that involve the use of a pronoun or honorific,” it also states.
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.