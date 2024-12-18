Exclusive — Lara Trump: Trump’s Cabinet Nominees ‘All Understand’ His Vision for the Country

President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees “all understand” his vision for the country, Lara Trump said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“They are all fighters,” Lara Trump said of her father-in-law’s cabinet nominees.

“They all have a certain amount of clarity. And I think they all — they all understand the vision for this country that Donald Trump has. … And they’re also not likely people to be in a Republican cabinet, you know?” she continued.

Lara Trump said that is something she loves the most — the fact that Trump’s nominees are not necessarily people you would expect to be in a Republican cabinet.

“And that’s sort of the part that I love the most about it, is that Donald Trump is not a typical politician, and because of that, I actually would never have expected his cabinet to look like a typical cabinet,” she said.

“You’ve got former Democrats, people like RFK Jr. I don’t even know what his political affiliation is at this point, but you know what? He wants to do the right thing for this country, and that’s why Donald Trump wants him on the team,” she said.

“These are people who have proven — wherever it is — that they stand in whatever field it is, that they are going to do the right thing for this country,” she added, predicting that Trump’s critics will look back in four years at the end of his second term and realize they were wrong.

“Because four years from now, when he’s in his last 35 days in office, and people are looking at their life and how much different their life is, they’re going to realize the cabinet picks — yeah, they are unorthodox, but they are the right people for the job,” she said.

“That’s why Donald Trump is choosing them. Donald Trump may have been mischaracterized, and so many people thought the wrong way about this man. He will fight for you, he’ll fight for this country, and he’ll continue to do what he knows is right,” she added.

