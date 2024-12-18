House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) favorability is declining, sinking even lower than Democrat President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a new poll shows.

Polling from The Economist/YouGov shows Johnson with a 30 percent favorability rating, well below Biden’s 40 percent rating and Harris’s 44 percent. Thirty-six percent of poll respondents say they have an unfavorable view of Johnson, and 34 percent who “don’t know.”

The results show a slight decline in public opinion from last month, when another YouGov survey showed Johnson with 33 percent approval and 34 percent disapproval.

The newer survey was conducted between December 15-17 with 1,553 U.S. adults — right as a 1,547-page spending bill, negotiated by Johnson, was released and packed “full of pork and disappointment,” Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen wrote. The margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points.

The surveys also show a shift in Republican voters’ approval of Johnson between November and December. In November, 55 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of Trump voters said they approve of Johnson, while 18 percent and 16 percent said they disapprove. Johnson was notably nominated to continue serving as Speaker of the House, with President-elect Donald Trump’s support, before the last month’s survey was conducted.

Support among these demographics dropped several points in December, just weeks ahead of Johnson’s official nomination on January 3. Johnson will need the support of the majority of the chamber to maintain his position.

The December survey shows that Johnson is deemed favorable by 47 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters, while 24 percent and 22 percent have an unfavorable view.