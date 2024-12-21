President-elect Donald Trump nominated Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) chief of staff to lead the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Legal Policy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that Aaron Reitz, who previously worked as “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Deputy,” would be working with Pam Bondi. Bondi was previously nominated by Trump to serve as the Attorney General after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) withdrew his nomination.

Trump described Reitz as being a “true MAGA attorney” and a “warrior” for the United States Constitution.

“I am pleased to nominate Aaron Reitz to serve as the next Head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy (OLP),” Trump wrote in his post. “Aaron will lead OLP to develop and implement DOJ’s battle plans to advance my Law and Order Agenda, and restore integrity to our Justice System. He will be working with Attorney General Nominee, Pam Bondi.”

Trump continued: “Aaron is currently Senator Ted Cruz’s Chief of Staff, and was previously Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Deputy, where he led dozens of successful lawsuits against the lawless and crooked Biden Administration.”

Cruz responded to Trump’s statement, describing it as “incredible news” for Reitz.

“Incredible news for my Chief of Staff, @Aaron_Reitz,” Cruz wrote in a post on X. “Aaron has led my staff in DC and throughout Texas faithfully and with diligence and energy. He has an extensive record of fighting for justice, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law.”

“He will serve President Trump, AG Bondi, and the Department of Justice well, and aid in their mission to restore integrity, transparency, and honor to one of our nation’s most important institutions,” Cruz added. “I couldn’t be more proud of Aaron and his family!”