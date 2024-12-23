AOC Denies Rumors She Is Pregnant: ‘Had a Lot of Food at Thanksgiving’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to pregnancy rumors, stating that she is “not pregnant” and had just eaten “a lot of food at Thanksgiving.”

“Everyone keeps asking me if I’m pregnant,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram story in response to a question asking if she was pregnant. “Actually, a member, a Republican, came to me on the floor this week and asked me if I was pregnant. I’m not pregnant guys, I had a lot of food at Thanksgiving. Okay? It happens.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s response comes as people such as conservative activist Laura Loomer had previously suggested that Ocasio-Cortez might be pregnant in response to photos or videos of Ocasio-Cortez apparently “glowing.”

“Hey @AOC,” Loomer wrote in a post on X after the presidential election. “The election is over. You can come out and finally admit you’re pregnant. Or are you waiting till the 9th month to abort? The election is over, cupcake.”

The Daily Mail reported that Ocasio-Cortez has been engaged to Riley Roberts, a web designer.

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong previously reported, in 2023, Ocasio-Cortez faced scrutiny after she described Roberts as being her “spouse” on forms “filed with the House Ethics Committee in 2023, despite not being married to him.”

Ocasio-Cortez has previously criticized the Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that “much” of the “forced birth movement” is not about protecting life but about “intimidation, power, and control.”