The U.S. Capitol Police have taken a suspect into custody while investigating a “suspicious vehicle” along Constitution Avenue and Third Street, NW — just one day before the new Congress officially heads into town.

“Our officers just responded to the area of Constitution Avenue and Third Street, NW, for a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area while we investigate,” U.S. Capitol Police confirmed just after 10 a.m. Eastern.

“We are still investigating the suspicious vehicle near Constitution Avenue and Third Street, NW. We will keep you all updated with the latest information as soon as we can release it,” it continued, providing a list of streets closed due to the investigation.

In the most recent update as of this writing, law enforcement said officers spotted a vehicle driving along the sidewalk “near Peace Circle, and into the grassy area near Third Street, NW, & Constitution Avenue.”

“Officers took the man into custody. Please continue to avoid the area while we investigate the car,” authorities added.

TPUSA Frontlines reporter Monica Page also posted a video of the area, where authorities told her that “someone was driving a vehicle erratically onto the sidewalk, so everything around the Capitol is shut down for now.”

The news follows a tragic start to 2025, as New Orleans terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar — a U.S. Army veteran evidently inspired by ISIS — drove a vehicle into a crowd of people before opening fire, killing 14 and injuring over two dozen more.

“A truck hit the corner and comes barreling through throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air,” Zion Parsons, a witness to the horrific attack, told the Associated Press.

“Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” Parsons continued. “People crying on the floor, like brain matter all over the ground. It was just insane, like the closest thing to a war zone that I’ve ever seen.”

That same day, there was a Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas that authorities are investigating as a “possible act of terror.”

The driver, killed in the blast which injured seven others, has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, who reportedly served at the same army base as the New Orleans terror suspect.