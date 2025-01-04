Donald Trump Jr. stated that a pizza delivery driver who saved five people from a house fire deserved to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In a post on X, Trump Jr. responded to a video showing bodycam footage of a pizza delivery driver rescuing a child from a burning house and carrying the child over to the police officer.

Trump Jr. wrote that the pizza delivery driver deserved to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom rather than people such as left-wing billionaire George Soros and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“This guy deserves the presidential medal of freedom,” the oldest son of President-elect Donald Trump wrote. “Not the clowns like Soros and the others who got it from Biden this week.”

The video Trump Jr. responded to was from July of 2022, when 25-year-old Nick Bostic rescued five people, including a six-year-old girl, from a burning home, according to ABC7 News. Bostic ended up jumping out of a window on the second floor of the house with the six-year-old girl.

Trump Jr.’s post comes as President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to people such as actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, U2 frontman Bono, along with Soros and Clinton, among others.