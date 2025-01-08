Bernie Sanders Blames Raging California Wildfires on Climate Change

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is blaming the raging California wildfires on climate change.

“80,000 people told to evacuate. Blazes 0% contained. Eight months since the area has seen rain. The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable,” the senator began before blaming the devastation not on poor fire management but on climate change.

“Climate change is real, not ‘a hoax,'” he said, demanding President-elect Donald Trump to “treat this like the existential crisis it is.”

Sanders made no mention of the fact that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) — who was not in LA but on a trip to Ghana when the blaze took off — cut roughly $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services. Perhaps what is more, she proposed even higher cuts.

RELATED — Fires Ravage L.A.: Thousands Evacuate, Homes Destroyed Amid Out-of-Control Wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump is among those who has placed blame on Democrat officials in the area, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whom he referred to as “Gavin Newscum.” Trump wrote:

Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” Trump exclaimed.

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!” he added.

In another update, Trump said, “As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!”

Indeed, video shows fire hydrants quite literally running out of water as firefighters battle the blaze.

Elon Musk has also placed the blame on officials and needless government regulations.

“These fires are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down and more people die,” he remarked.