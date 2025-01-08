California Wildfire Escapees Rescue Horses in Hopes They Survive

People battling the raging wildfires that broke out in the mountains above the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday are rescuing and releasing horses in hopes they survive as extreme winds rapidly spread the blaze across the region.

Another fire broke out in the Eaton Canyon area and Altadena area near Pasadena on Tuesday. FOX 11 Los Angeles spoke with two individuals evacuating the area but not alone. They rescued their horses before fleeing the scene.

“Honestly I did not pay attention. I just drove straight to the barn to get my horses out,” the man told the reporter as they escaped an apocalyptic scene. Smoke, ash and fire can be seen in the background as the man and woman guided three horses to safety.

The woman told the reporter that there were still a “bunch” of horses there. While some of the interview is inaudible, it sounds like the man left the enclosure open for the others to escape.

“They’re getting used to it now but when the wind is blowing and the embers are [inaudible] they don’t know what to do,” the woman said of the horses.

This same fire in the Eaton area is believed to have destroyed at least 100 homes thus far.

While flames engulfed her city, Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spent Tuesday in Africa to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president — all on the taxpayer’s dime.

