The streets at the foot of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles were gridlocked Wednesday night as hundreds of people fled from the newly erupted Sunset fire in Runyon Canyon near the famous Hollywood sign.

Footage of the gridlock was shared on social media Wednesday night.

Video also showed the fire burning behind the famous Magic Castle.

As Breitbart News reported, a horrific wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades in an ongoing windstorm, which officials have said may be the worst to hit the Los Angeles area since the 2011 windstorm that caused millions of dollars in property damage, including mass power outages and uprooted trees. After authorities ordered people to evacuate their homes, the situation became so dire that people were seen abandoning their cars in the middle of the road to escape the massive blaze, which firefighters were then forced to bulldoze to clear the way.