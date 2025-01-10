Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames Fires on Corporations Ignoring ‘Reality of Climate Change’

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is blaming the California fires on corporations ignoring the “reality of climate change.”

“Corporations got us into this mess, but even they can’t escape the devastating reality of climate change,” the Progressive Caucus Co-Chair said on social media, sharing a video of an apocalyptic scene at a McDonald’s, as winds whip and spread the blaze.

She is not the only leftist to blame the California fires on climate change. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is also on board, writing earlier this week: “80,000 people told to evacuate. Blazes 0% contained. Eight months since the area has seen rain. The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable.”

Like Jayapal, Sanders made no mention of poor forest management and general government incompetency.

“Climate change is real, not ‘a hoax,’” he said, urging President-elect Donald Trump to “treat this like the existential crisis it is.”

Neither also appeared to place any blame on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who was actually on a trip to Ghana when the blaze took off. She cut roughly $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services and only made things worse after telling desperate residents to visit “URL” to get more help.

Further, Jayapal made no mention of the fact that authorities are investigating the Kenneth fire in Woodland Hills near the southside of the San Fernando Valley as possible arson. The suspect has since been detained.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least ten individuals, destroying thousands of structures in their paths. As of the time of this writing, the largest fire — the Palisades fire, spanning over 20,000 acres — was only eight percent contained.