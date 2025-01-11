Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that he congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his win in the presidential election during former President James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr.’s funeral.

In an interview with Christianity Today, Pence revealed that Trump “greeted” Pence as he was coming down the aisle, and Pence congratulated him on his win against Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. Carter passed away at the age of 100 at the end of December.

“He greeted me when he came down the aisle,” Pence told the outlet. “I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, ‘Congratulations, Mr. President,’ and he said, ‘Thanks, Mike.'”

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported, Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, attended Carter’s funeral and were seated with other former presidents and their spouses.

Video footage from the funeral showed Trump chatting positively with former President Barack Obama. Former President George W. Bush and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, were seen sitting next to Obama, while former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were seen sitting next to the Bush’s.

Video footage from the funeral also showed Pence’s wife, former second lady Karen Pence, appearing to snub the president-elect and Melania Trump as they took their seats.

When asked about Karen Pence’s refusal to acknowledge the Trumps, the former vice president explained that people would need to “ask” his wife “about her posture.”

“You’d have to ask my wife about her posture, but we’ve been married 44 years,” Pence told Christianity Today. “She loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”