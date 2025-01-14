Exclusive: Team Trump Hypes Incoming ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ Era

America is entering the “Make America Wealthy Again” era, Team Trump hypes in a video first obtained by Breitbart News, one week out from Inauguration Day.

“We’ll make America wealthy again, and we’ll make America affordable again,” Trump says in the montage, which features quick clips of him speaking to massive crowds and meeting with workers across the country.

The video highlights a number of Trump’s “MAWA” promises — from lowering energy costs to making groceries affordable again.

“Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, low inflation, so that everyone can afford groceries, a car and a home,” Trump says in the video.

“Make America Wealthy Again” was one of the key themes highlighted at the Republican National Convention over the summer, as the GOP contrasted the economic success of Trump’s first administration with the dour state of affairs under President Joe Biden.

Under Biden, Americans has suffered record-breaking inflation and record-breaking high gas prices as Democrats focused more on wasting billions on the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which — ironically — did not reduce inflation. Rather, it included $369 billion for green energy initiatives. Even Biden admitted that the massive spending bill had nothing to do with reducing inflation.

Instead of focusing on lowering prices, the Biden administration — in the first year of the administration — focused more on imposing draconian rules on individuals who did not want to wear masks or get the coronavirus vaccine, later switching its focus to woke initiatives, such as promoting transgenderism.

Trump, meanwhile, has remained consistent through the years, promising to make America the “dominant energy producer in the world,” lower taxes for workers, and ultimately end inflation.

A powerful Trump campaign ad released in October — right before the presidential election — helped to show just how consistent Trump has been with his America First position throughout the years — before he was even formally in politics.

“That’s why it bothers me so much that when we give this kind of money to the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet for our own people, the homeless, the sick, the poor, the farmers who are really going through hell right now, those people we’re not helping,” Trump said in a 1987 interview featured in the ad.

Overall, there is great optimism about Trump’s economic agenda. As Breitbart News’s economics editor John Carney reported, Trump’s election is already causing “an economic acceleration”:

S&P Global said on Monday that services providers saw the sharpest growth of new orders and output since March 2022, employment in the sector increased for the first time in five months, and business confidence reached an 18-month high. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index climbed for the second consecutive month in December, reaching a 33-month high of 56.8 following a reading of 56.1 in November. This was slightly below the earlier “flash” reading but nonetheless indicative of an economy that is picking up steam following the November election results. … Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the role of policy expectations in driving the services sector surge. “Expectations of faster growth in the new year are based on the anticipation of more business-friendly policies from the incoming Trump administration, including favorable tax and regulatory environments alongside protectionism via tariffs,” he said.

Inauguration Day is less than one week away.