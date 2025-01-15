EXCLUSIVE — Fire’s Remorse: L.A. Residents Turn Against Mayor Karen Bass in Poll

LOS ANGELES — A new poll by Rasmussen Reports shows that L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is underwater with voters, with 42% approval and 44% disapproval, in the wake of the wildfires that have destroyed large swathes of the city.

The poll, set to be released Thursday, was conducted January 13-15 among 809 likely voters in Los Angeles County. The results, weighted to the electorate of the 2024 presidential election, skew Democratic — which is no surprise.

But party loyalty has not shielded Bass from criticism for her handling — or mishandling — of the wildfires, which began when she was overseas, literally enjoying cocktails at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Accra, Ghana.

The poll found that 57% of likely voters say that Bass has done a poor (33%) or fair (27%) job of handling the wildfires, versus only 36% who say she has done an excellent (15%) or good (21%) job. In contrast, more than two-thirds (69%) of voters say that public employees have generally done a good job with the wildfires.

In a particularly damning finding, 35% of voters say it would have been better for Rick Caruso, Bass’s 2022 opponent, to have won the mayoral election, versus just 29% who disagree.

Caruso protected his own mall in the Pacific Palisades, the Palisades Village, from the fire by using private firefighters. It is one of the few major structures still standing.

Bass won convincingly in 2022, 55% to 45%, campaigning on abortion — specifically, on the idea that she was the only true pro-choice Democrat in the race, since Caruso had once been a Republican and donated to pro-life candidates.

Mayor Bass now faces a recall threat — though recalls are exceptionally difficult to organize in Los Angeles.

Curiously, the poll reveals that voters do not blame California Governor Gavin Newsom for the wildfires: 54% say that he has done a “good” or “excellent” job on the wildfires, and he has a 57% approval rating (versus 39% disapproval.)

A plurality of Angelenos blame climate change for the wildfires (40%), though 51% blame other causes, including “other natural forces” (27%) and public officials (24%). Moreover, 79% say that arson was likely a factor as well.

