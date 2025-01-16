Nearly 200 of Hunter Biden’s art pieces — some of which were priced as high as $500,000 — were destroyed in the raging Los Angeles wildfires, the New York Post reported.

The trove of artworks by the first son were reportedly in storage near the Pacific Palisades residence of his attorney, Kevin Morris, and were valued at “millions of dollars,” a source close to the Bidens told the outlet.

Morris, who took control of Hunter’s ten percent stake in the Chinese state-backed fund BHR Partners, also paid his IRS debts and reportedly lent him a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees, Breitbart News reported.

The Hollywood lawyer has also been financing a documentary on Hunter and lives in a mansion that is one of the few Palisades homes to survive the blazes at this time, the Post confirmed.

When speaking with reporters at the Santa Monica fire station after the fires broke out last week, President Joe Biden said that Hunter’s Malibu home may have also survived the initial blazes.

“It’s astounding what has happened,” the president said. “Only one piece of good news: my son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday that their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it’s still standing, they’re not sure.”

Hunter’s art pieces have been “priced as high as $500,000 each, although Berges told The Post the average price was closer to $85,000,” the Post noted.

The first son’s alleged former landlord, venture capitalist Shaun Maguire, claimed that he owes over $300,000 in unpaid rent from 2019 to 2020 and that he tried to settle his debt with “a book of art made from his own feces.”

A photo of Hunter’s alleged “poop art” was shared with Breitbart News in December: