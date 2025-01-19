Donald Trump Teases Pardons for January 6 Rioters

President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he would be issuing pardons for people who had been involved in the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During a rally from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Sunday, Trump spoke about how he had assembled an “all-star cabinet” consisting of people such as Pete Hegseth, who he nominated to serve as the Secretary of Defense, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI), who Trump nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence, and Pam Bondi, who Trump nominated to serve as the Attorney General.

“To end the weaponization of our government and restore the impartial rule of law, oh, this is so important, she’s so incredible, Pam Bondi will be an outstanding Attorney General,” Trump said. “She’s going to do an incredible job. She will do an incredible job and she’s working with another person who’s going to be unbelievable at the FBI, Kash Patel.”

“And, tomorrow, everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision on the J6 hostages,” Trump added. “I think you’ll be very, very happy.”

During a recent interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press, Trump revealed that he was planning to pardon people who had been involved in the January 6 riot.

“I’m going to look at everything. We’ll look at individual cases. But I’m going to be acting very quickly,” Trump said.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has previously stated that the Trump administration should “obviously” not pardon people who “were convicted of committing violent” acts during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.