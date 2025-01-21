President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their spouses attended Tuesday’s National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, and leaders from the Christian, Jewish, and Islamic faiths participated in the event.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump sat in a pew next to the vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance, with House Speaker Mike Johnson sitting in the adjacent pew.

The National Prayer Service served as a metaphor, in a way, for Trump’s campaign, as Christian, Jewish, and Muslim religious leaders all participated in the event. Trump expanded his coalition to reach Christians, Jews, and Muslims this cycle, and the results were evident in shifting demographics in Arab-dense Michigan.

There were readings from the Torah, the Bible, and the Qur’an, and an Imam delivered the Islamic call to prayer.