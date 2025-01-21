Congress must codify President Donald Trump’s executive orders — particularly on border security — into law, otherwise the next Democrat to get into office could unravel them, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Gill spoke about some of the executive orders Trump signed on the first day of his second term in office, telling the audience that he is most excited about border security orders.

WATCH — President Trump Signs Multiple Executive Orders in Front of Cheering Crowd:

“You know, the thing about mass migration and illegal immigration into this country is that it touches every single aspect of American life. Every one of our national crises are, to some degree, downstream of illegal immigration,” the congressman explained, identifying it as a “core part of the MAGA agenda, going all the way back to 2015 whenever President Trump first started saying, ‘We’ve got to build the wall.'”

He credited Trump with continuing to drive the issue home despite initial opposition from individuals on both sides of the aisle. And because of his persistence, the issue is now part of “normal political discourse.”

“So listen, that is the biggest thing that I think President Trump has done. But it was, it was an amazing day. I mean, executive orders about free speech, about ending DEI mandates across the federal government, a regular regulatory freeze, a freeze on hiring new federal bureaucrats, getting us out of Climate Accords. But I think that the border security is probably, in my mind, the most impactful, you know, bringing back Remain in Mexico, overturning or at least taking a first stab at ending birthright citizenship, halting some of the refugee programs which have been so abused, getting rid of the CBP One app, which is basically facilitated illegal immigration. I mean, just across the board, it was a massive move in the right direction,” he said before emphasizing the need for Congress to codify these moves into law.

“That’s the key focus here. Executive orders are great, right? It provides immediate relief that we need right now. But the problem is, if we don’t codify these executive orders and real border security into law, then the next Democrat — whether that’s four years, eight years, 12 years from now — is going to come into office and do the exact same thing that Joe Biden did to the country: Unleash absolute chaos,” the Texas lawmaker said, noting that he introduced the Remain in Mexico Act last week with over 100 co-sponsors.

LISTEN:

“All it does, it’s very simple. It takes President Trump’s migrant protection protocols, makes them law so that we can so that this, these executive orders, have some duration,” Gill said, adding that there is “a lot more to come.”

“Legislatively after that, we’re working closely with the administration. I think a lot of that’s going to be going to be rolled out here in the next few months,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.