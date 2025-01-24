Adam Schiff to Skip Trump Visit to California Wildfires for … Senate Votes

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) will not join President Donald Trump on his visit Friday to see the devastation of the wildfires in California, saying he must stay in Washington, DC, for nomination votes rather than helping his state.

Schiff has been a Trump nemesis for years. He led the House Intelligence Committee’s persecution of Trump during the first impeachment investigation in 2019, and led the House impeachment managers during Trump’s 2020 trial.

The junior Senator from California also served on the January 6 Committee and received a controversial preemptive pardon from outgoing President Joe Biden earlier this week, despite saying that such pardons should not happen.

Schiff was one of the major proponents of the “Russia collusion” hoax, which falsely claimed that Trump colluded with Russian president Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 election. The House later censured Schiff for his role.

Schiff’s absence from Trump’s visit will be especially notable, given that he has been assigned to the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Environment and Public Works; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees.

