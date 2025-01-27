President Donald Trump previewed four Department of Defense (DOD) executive orders he will soon sign while speaking before the House Republican Issues Conference on Monday.

Trump addressed House Republicans at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida where he detailed plans for an Iron Dome-style defense system, ending transgender and radical left ideology in the armed services, and reinstating servicemembers who were expelled over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

For one order, Trump said he would order the immediate “construction of a state-of-the-art iron dome missile defense shield, which will be able to protect Americans.”

“You know, we protect other countries, but we don’t protect ourself,” Trump said, adding that late President Ronald Regan had a similar vision in the 1980s, but America “didn’t have the technology then.”

“Now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel, where out of 319 rockets, they knock down just about every one of them, so I think the United States is entitled to that,” Trump said, pledging all materials will be made in America.

Secondly, Trump said he would take action to end transgenderism in the military, as Breitbart News noted earlier in the day, citing a White House document on the upcoming executive order.

“Next, to ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It’s going to be gone,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be tasked with updating medical standards within the department “to ensure they prioritize readiness and lethality” and to prohibit “the use of invented and identification-based pronouns in the Department of Defense,” according to the White House document reviewed by Breitbart News.

According to the document, Trump’s order would also reverse a Biden-era executive order that accommodated “gender identity” in the military.

“In addition, we will stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideologies such as critical race theory,” Trump told House Republicans Monday. “We’re going to stop it. It’s already been stopped.”

Another White House document on a different upcoming executive order, reviewed by Breitbart News, would abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the DOD.

Trump’s fourth order deals with servicemembers forced out of the military over vaccine mandates.

“Finally, we will offer full reinstatement to any service member who was expelled from the armed forces due to the COVID vaccine mandate, and we will restore them to their former rank with full pay,” he said to applause.